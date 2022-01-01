公司目录
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions 薪资

Alight Solutions的薪资范围从低端的人力资源年度总薪酬$31,286到高端的收入运营$221,100。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Alight Solutions. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $124K
管理咨询顾问
Median $103K
业务运营经理
$211K

客户服务
$39.2K
数据分析师
$173K
财务分析师
$142K
人力资源
$31.3K
市场运营
$117K
产品经理
$93.5K
项目经理
$84.6K
招聘人员
$67.7K
收入运营
$221K
软件工程经理
$188K
解决方案架构师
$199K
技术项目经理
$216K
常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is 收入运营 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $123,500.

