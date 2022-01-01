公司目录
Aerojet Rocketdyne 薪资

Aerojet Rocketdyne的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$65,325到高端的硬件工程师$180,095。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Aerojet Rocketdyne. 最后更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

机械工程师
Median $120K
会计师
$109K
航空航天工程师
$75.4K

业务分析师
$65.3K
数据科学家
$91.5K
硬件工程师
$180K
项目经理
$104K
项目经理
$120K
技术项目经理
$96.9K
常见问题

据报道，Aerojet Rocketdyne最高薪的职位是硬件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$180,095。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Aerojet Rocketdyne的年总薪酬中位数为$104,259。

其他资源