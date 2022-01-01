公司目录
MessageBird 薪资

MessageBird的薪资范围从人力资源职位的年总薪酬$51,900（低端）到产品经理职位的$156,777（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 MessageBird. 最后更新： 11/27/2025

软件工程师
Median $120K
软件工程经理
Median $152K
人力资源
$51.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

产品设计师
$78.6K
产品经理
$157K
招聘专员
$62.6K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在MessageBird，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

MessageBird薪资最高的职位是产品经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$156,777。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
MessageBird的年度总薪酬中位数为$99,353。

