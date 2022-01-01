Danh bạ công ty
Progressive Mức lương

Mức lương tại Progressive dao động từ $43,215 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Bán Hàng ở mức thấp đến $206,000 cho vị trí Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Progressive. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/28/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
Median $80K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
Median $140K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
Median $100K
Chuyên Viên Giải Quyết Bồi Thường
$69.3K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
Median $54.5K
Tiếp Thị
$167K
Bán Hàng
$43.2K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$138K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Progressive là Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu at the Lead Data Scientist level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $206,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Progressive là $120,363.

