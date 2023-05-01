Danh bạ công ty
Lean Staffing Solutions
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn
Thông tin hàng đầu
  • Chia sẻ điều gì đó độc đáo về Lean Staffing Solutions có thể hữu ích cho người khác (ví dụ: mẹo phỏng vấn, lựa chọn nhóm, văn hóa đặc biệt, v.v.).
    • Giới thiệu

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    Trang web
    2008
    Năm thành lập
    3,001
    Số lượng nhân viên
    $1B-$10B
    Doanh thu ước tính
    Trụ sở chính

    Nhận Thông tin Lương Đã Xác minh trong Hộp thư

    Đăng ký nhận thông tin đã xác minh về đề nghị việc làm.Bạn sẽ nhận được bảng phân tích chi tiết về mức lương qua email. Tìm hiểu thêm

    Trang web này được bảo vệ bởi reCAPTCHA và Chính sách Bảo mật Điều khoản Dịch vụ của Google có hiệu lực.

    Việc làm nổi bật

      Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Lean Staffing Solutions

    Công ty liên quan

    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

    Tài nguyên khác