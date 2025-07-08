Danh bạ công ty
Intellectual Ventures Mức lương

Mức lương tại Intellectual Ventures dao động từ $183,080 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Phát Triển Kinh Doanh ở mức thấp đến $186,428 cho vị trí Quản Lý Dự Án ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Intellectual Ventures. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/24/2025

Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$183K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$186K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Intellectual Ventures là Quản Lý Dự Án at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $186,428. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Intellectual Ventures là $184,754.

