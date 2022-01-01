Danh bạ công ty
Emerson
Emerson Mức lương

Mức lương tại Emerson dao động từ $3,633 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhân Sự ở mức thấp đến $180,000 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Emerson. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/17/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $105K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $130K
Kỹ Sư Phần Cứng
Median $95K

Kỹ Sư Cơ Khí
Median $107K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
Median $180K
Bán Hàng
Median $83K
Kế Toán
$58.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$5.1K
Phát Triển Kinh Doanh
$112K
Kỹ Sư Điều Khiển
$113K
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$17.9K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$47.9K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$8.3K
Kỹ Sư Điện
$132K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$34.6K
Nhân Sự
$3.6K
Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$20.1K
Tiếp Thị
$125K
Quản Lý Chương Trình
$171K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$113K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$30.9K
Kiến Trúc Sư Giải Pháp
$104K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$160K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Emerson là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $180,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Emerson là $104,475.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Emerson

