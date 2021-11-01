Danh bạ công ty
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Mức lương

Mức lương tại Chicago Trading dao động từ $90,450 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Nhà Tuyển Dụng ở mức thấp đến $270,000 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Chicago Trading. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $270K

Kỹ sư phần mềm full-stack

Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
Median $233K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Tài Chính
$231K

Chuyên Gia Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT)
$221K
Nhà Tuyển Dụng
$90.5K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Chicago Trading là Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $270,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Chicago Trading là $231,150.

