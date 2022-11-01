Danh bạ công ty
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Mức lương

Mức lương tại Bank of Ireland dao động từ $44,957 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh ở mức thấp đến $93,083 cho vị trí Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Bank of Ireland. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/17/2025

Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $93.1K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
Median $63K
Kế Toán
$61.7K

Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Kinh Doanh
$45K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$68.2K
Quản Lý Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$70.4K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$73.2K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
$83.1K
Quản Lý Dự Án
$72.3K
Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Bank of Ireland là Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $93,083. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Bank of Ireland là $70,444.

