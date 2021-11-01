Danh bạ công ty
Accolade
Làm việc tại đây? Xác nhận công ty của bạn

Accolade Mức lương

Mức lương tại Accolade dao động từ $26,330 tổng thu nhập mỗi năm cho vị trí Vận Hành Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng ở mức thấp đến $422,875 cho vị trí Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm ở mức cao. Levels.fyi thu thập thông tin lương ẩn danh và đã xác minh từ nhân viên hiện tại và cũ của Accolade. Cập nhật lần cuối: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Kỹ Sư Phần Mềm
Median $136K
Quản Lý Sản Phẩm
Median $282K
Vận Hành Kinh Doanh
$32.1K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$56.2K
Vận Hành Dịch Vụ Khách Hàng
$26.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích Dữ Liệu
$150K
Nhà Khoa Học Dữ Liệu
$163K
Nhân Sự
$215K
Nhà Thiết Kế Sản Phẩm
$67.3K
Chuyên Viên Phân Tích An Ninh Mạng
$60.3K
Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm
$423K
Quản Lý Chương Trình Kỹ Thuật
$176K
Thiếu chức danh của bạn?

Tìm kiếm tất cả mức lương trên trang thù lao hoặc thêm mức lương của bạn để giúp mở khóa trang này.


Câu hỏi thường gặp

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Accolade là Quản Lý Kỹ Thuật Phần Mềm at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $422,875. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Accolade là $143,124.

Việc làm nổi bật

    Không tìm thấy việc làm nổi bật cho Accolade

Công ty liên quan

  • Fitbit
  • Clover Health
  • Peloton
  • Aetna
  • GoHealth
  • Xem tất cả công ty ➜

Tài nguyên khác