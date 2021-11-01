Каталог компаній
Epsilon Зарплати

Зарплата Epsilon варіюється від $5,020 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $224,000 для Продажі на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Epsilon. Останнє оновлення: 11/24/2025

Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Дейта-сайентист
Median $13.9K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Бізнес-аналітик
Median $90K
Дейта-аналітик
Median $80K
Продажі
Median $224K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
Median $150K
Маркетинг
Median $175K
Маркетингові операції
Median $58K
Адміністративний помічник
$62.1K
Бізнес-операції
$167K
Менеджер бізнес-операцій
$30.5K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$57.1K
Консультант з управління
$189K
Продакт-дизайнер
Median $63.5K
Менеджер продакт-дизайну
$143K
Проєкт-менеджер
$28.8K
Рекрутер
$5K
Архітектор рішень
$137K

Архітектор даних

Технічний програм-менеджер
$112K
Венчурний капіталіст
$166K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Epsilon - це Продажі з річною загальною компенсацією $224,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Epsilon складає $111,943.

