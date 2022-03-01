Каталог компаній
Banner Health
Banner Health Зарплати

Зарплата Banner Health варіюється від $63,700 загальної компенсації на рік для Адміністративний помічник на нижньому рівні до $144,275 для Лікар на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Banner Health. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Продакт-дизайнер
Median $90.5K
Адміністративний помічник
$63.7K
Дейта-аналітик
$65.3K

Консультант з управління
$101K
Лікар
$144K
Продакт-менеджер
$105K
Інженер-програміст
$68.6K
Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Banner Health - це Лікар at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $144,275. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Banner Health складає $90,480.

Схожі компанії

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
