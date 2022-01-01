Каталог компаній
Asurion
Asurion Зарплати

Зарплата Asurion варіюється від $44,100 загальної компенсації на рік для Information Technologist (IT) на нижньому рівні до $230,000 для Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Asurion. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend програмний інженер

Full-Stack програмний інженер

Дата-сайентист
Median $160K
Продукт-менеджер
Median $145K

Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
Median $230K
Бізнес-аналітик
Median $93K
Продукт-дизайнер
Median $123K
Бухгалтер
$57.1K
Менеджер бізнес-операцій
$94.9K
Обслуговування клієнтів
$52.8K
Менеджер з науки про дані
$179K
Фінансовий аналітик
$69.3K
Управління персоналом
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Юридичний відділ
$75.4K
Маркетинг
$209K
Маркетингові операції
$118K
Менеджер з продуктового дизайну
$185K
Програмний менеджер
$156K
Продажі
$65.3K
Архітектор рішень
$72.6K
UX-дослідник
$139K
Поширені запитання

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Asurion es Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення con una compensación total anual de $230,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Asurion es $123,333.

