ShipBob Maaşlar

ShipBob şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Veri Bilimci için yıllık $24,430 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $215,321 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: ShipBob. Son güncellenme: 11/30/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $171K
İş Analisti
$142K
Veri Bilimci
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ürün Tasarımcısı
$149K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $115K
Proje Müdürü
$59.2K
Satış
$214K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$193K
Çözüm Mimarı
$215K
ShipBob şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $215,321 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
ShipBob şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $149,250 tutarındadır.

