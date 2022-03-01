Şirket Dizini
Onex Maaşlar

Onex şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $12,158 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $170,145 tutarına kadar değişmektedir.

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $12.2K
İş Analisti
$123K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Pazarlama
$88.2K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$136K
Ürün Müdürü
$110K
Satış
$121K
Çözüm Mimarı
$170K
Teknik Program Müdürü
$21.3K
SSS

Onex şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $170,145 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Onex şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $110,223 tutarındadır.

