Şirket Dizini
ClassWallet
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • ClassWallet hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    ClassWallet is a digital wallet and automated accounts payable platform for education, used in 27 states and by 19 state agencies, across 6,200 schools serving 4.1 million students. It saves time and overhead costs to track, pay and report on decentralized purchases. The platform includes an integrated marketplace of leading suppliers and learning curricula. ClassWallet is headquartered in Miami and has been ranked number 779 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in 2022.

    classwallet.com
    Web Sitesi
    2014
    Kuruluş Yılı
    126
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      ClassWallet için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar