Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Maaşlar

Chipotle Mexican Grill şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Teknik Yazar için yıllık $30,150 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Ürün Müdürü için $156,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Chipotle Mexican Grill. Son güncellenme: 11/18/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $140K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
Median $38K
Ürün Müdürü
Median $156K

Finansal Analist
$74.6K
Bilgi Teknolojisti (BT)
$147K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$127K
Program Müdürü
$60.3K
Proje Müdürü
$59.7K
Satış
$129K
Teknik Yazar
$30.2K
SSS

Chipotle Mexican Grill şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $156,000 tazminatla Ürün Müdürü pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Chipotle Mexican Grill şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $100,808 tutarındadır.

