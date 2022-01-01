Şirket Dizini
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus Maaşlar

Benefitfocus'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Bilişim Teknolojisi Uzmanı (BT) için yıllık toplam ücrette $47,760'den üst uçta Teknik Program Yöneticisi için $135,675'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. Benefitfocus. Son güncelleme: 8/25/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $87K
Bilişim Teknolojisi Uzmanı (BT)
$47.8K
Proje Yöneticisi
$83.3K

Teknik Program Yöneticisi
$136K
maaşınızı ekleyin sayfanın kilidini açmaya yardımcı olmak için.


Benefitfocus'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $135,675 ücretle Teknik Program Yöneticisi at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Benefitfocus'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $85,150'dır.

