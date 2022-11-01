ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zinnov
Zinnov เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zinnov อยู่ในช่วง $1,601 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักลงทุนร่วมทุน ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $291,450 สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zinnov. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
Median $12K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$66.7K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$291K

ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$20.7K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$1.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zinnov คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $291,450 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zinnov คือ $20,681

