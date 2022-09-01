ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
VelocityEHS เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน VelocityEHS ตั้งแต่ $109,545 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรขาย ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $175,875 สำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ VelocityEHS. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $112K
วิศวกรขาย
$110K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$176K

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ VelocityEHS คือ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $175,875 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ VelocityEHS คือ $112,396

