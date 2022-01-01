thredUP เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
เงินเดือนของ thredUP อยู่ในช่วง $91,728 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $226,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ thredUP. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/16/2025

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$134K
บริการลูกค้า
$101K
การตลาด
Median $115K

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$91.7K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $226K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ thredUP คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $226,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ thredUP คือ $115,000

