Ricardo เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Ricardo ตั้งแต่ $8,501 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิจัย UX ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $100,000 สำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Ricardo. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
Median $100K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$34.2K
นักวิจัย UX
$8.5K

ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Ricardo คือ วิศวกรเครื่องกล โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $100,000 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Ricardo คือ $34,232

