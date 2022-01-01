ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Health Catalyst
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Health Catalyst เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Health Catalyst อยู่ในช่วง $63,680 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $182,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Health Catalyst. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $128K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $143K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$83.6K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$82.3K
การตลาด
$108K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $120K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $182K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$63.7K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Health Catalyst คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $182,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Health Catalyst คือ $120,000

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Health Catalyst

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ