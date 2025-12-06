ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States ที่ Dell Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $138K ต่อyear สำหรับ L5 ถึง $198K ต่อyear สำหรับ L9 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $165K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

เฉลี่ย ค่าตอบแทนตาม ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
TPM I
L5
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
L6
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
L7
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
L8
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
ดู 1 ระดับอื่นๆ
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

33.3%

ปี 1

33.3%

ปี 2

33.3%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)

  • 33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)



ตำแหน่งที่รวมอยู่ในข้อมูล

ผู้จัดการโปรเจ็กต์ด้านเทคนิค

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค ที่ Dell Technologies in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $280,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dell Technologies สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค in United States คือ $170,000

