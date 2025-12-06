ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Dell Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $191K ต่อyear สำหรับ M8 ถึง $275K ต่อyear สำหรับ E1 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $360K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Dell Technologies อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
M7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M8
$191K
$166K
$10.9K
$14.6K
M9
$236K
$187K
$22K
$26.9K
M10
$339K
$229K
$59.3K
$49.8K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ปี 1
33.3%
ปี 2
33.3%
ปี 3
ที่ Dell Technologies RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 3 ปี:
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
33.3% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (33.30% รายปี)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.