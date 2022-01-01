ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CSL Behring
CSL Behring เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ CSL Behring อยู่ในช่วง $83,847 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $352,800 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเคมี ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ CSL Behring. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/19/2025

วิศวกรการแพทย์
$114K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$83.8K
วิศวกรเคมี
$353K

วิศวกรควบคุม
$108K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$87.6K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$147K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$119K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$239K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ CSL Behring คือ วิศวกรเคมี at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $352,800 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CSL Behring คือ $116,913

