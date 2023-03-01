ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CLEAResult
CLEAResult เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน CLEAResult ตั้งแต่ $75,117 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรเครื่องกล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $169,150 สำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ CLEAResult. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
$149K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$75.1K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$81.6K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$156K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$169K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$153K
ตำแหน่งของคุณหายไปใช่ไหม?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดบน หน้าค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้า


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en CLEAResult es สถาปนิกโซลูชัน at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $169,150. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CLEAResult es $150,960.

