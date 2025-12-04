ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ in United States ที่ Chainalysis อยู่ในช่วง $197K ต่อyear สำหรับ SWE II ถึง $265K ต่อyear สำหรับ Staff SWE แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $242K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Chainalysis อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/4/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
SWE I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SWE II
$197K
$170K
$6.3K
$20.8K
Senior SWE
$250K
$200K
$34.8K
$15.8K
Staff SWE
$265K
$216K
$22.5K
$26K
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Chainalysis การให้หุ้น/ส่วนแบ่งทุน อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
