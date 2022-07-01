ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ BlueVoyant อยู่ในช่วง $81,258 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $286,560 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BlueVoyant. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/18/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $127K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$287K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$153K

ฝ่ายขาย
$84.6K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$81.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BlueVoyant คือ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $286,560 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ BlueVoyant คือ $127,000

