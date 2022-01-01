Blue Origin เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ช่วงเงินเดือน Blue Origin ตั้งแต่ $90,000 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $249,312 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Blue Origin. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

วิศวกรเครื่องกล
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

วิศวกรคุณภาพ

วิศวกรการผลิต

วิศวกรความร้อน

วิศวกร CAE

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

วิศวกรระบบ

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ฝังตัว

วิศวกรอากาศยาน
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
วิศวกรวัสดุ
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
วิศวกรไฟฟ้า
Median $200K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $90K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $146K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$102K
วิศวกรเคมี
$91.5K
วิศวกรควบคุม
$171K
การพัฒนาองค์กร
$246K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$164K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$244K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$154K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$136K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$198K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$218K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$225K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$99.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$150K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$212K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Blue Origin คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the L4 level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $249,312 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Blue Origin คือ $151,333

