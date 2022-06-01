ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
BJC HealthCare เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน BJC HealthCare ตั้งแต่ $79,600 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $125,625 สำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ BJC HealthCare. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$97.5K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$98.9K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$126K

สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$79.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ BJC HealthCare คือ นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $125,625 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ BJC HealthCare คือ $98,210

