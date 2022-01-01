ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Benefitfocus ตั้งแต่ $47,760 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT) ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $135,675 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Benefitfocus. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $87K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$47.8K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$83.3K

ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$136K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Benefitfocus คือ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $135,675 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Benefitfocus คือ $85,150

