Alight Solutions เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Alight Solutions ตั้งแต่ $31,286 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $221,100 สำหรับ การดำเนินงานรายได้ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Alight Solutions. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/23/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $124K
ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
Median $103K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$211K

บริการลูกค้า
$39.2K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$173K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$142K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$31.3K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$117K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$93.5K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$84.6K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$67.7K
การดำเนินงานรายได้
$221K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$188K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$199K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$216K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is การดำเนินงานรายได้ at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $123,500.

