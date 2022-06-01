ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Aya Healthcare
Aya Healthcare เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Aya Healthcare อยู่ในช่วง $110,744 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $237,180 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Aya Healthcare. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $175K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $165K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$111K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$131K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$146K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$237K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Aya Healthcare คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $237,180 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Aya Healthcare คือ $155,481

