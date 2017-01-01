ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Ambuja Cements
    Ambuja Cement is India's leading cement manufacturer, providing a wide array of products for different markets. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions, including rooftop rainwater harvesting.

    http://www.ambujacement.com
    1983
    4,361
    $1B-$10B
