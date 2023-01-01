ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Alorica
Alorica เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Alorica อยู่ในช่วง $2,394 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $552,750 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Alorica. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/13/2025

บริการลูกค้า
$6.4K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$5K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$553K

การตลาด
$33.4K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$24.4K
ฝ่ายขาย
$2.4K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Alorica คือ นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที) at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $552,750 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Alorica คือ $15,390

