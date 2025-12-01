ค่าตอบแทน ทรัพยากรบุคคล in United States ที่ Affirm อยู่ในช่วง $160K ต่อyear สำหรับ L6 ถึง $205K ต่อyear สำหรับ L7 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in United States รวม $190K ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Affirm อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/1/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น
โบนัส
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$160K
$150K
$10K
$0
L7
$205K
$160K
$45K
$0
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
50%
ปี 1
50%
ปี 2
ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 2 ปี:
50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)
50% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (12.50% รายไตรมาส)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (25.00% รายปี)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Affirm RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (2.08% รายเดือน)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
