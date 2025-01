What is the salary of a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA? The average total compensation of a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA is CA$126,372.

What is the minimum salary of a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA? While there is no minimum salary for a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA, the average total compensation is CA$126,372.

What company pays the most for a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA? The highest paying company for a Data Scientist in Greater Toronto Area, CA is Amazon with an average total compensation of CA$213,788.