Företagskatalog
Premier
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Premier som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Uniting more than 4,400 hospitals and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. As an industry leader, Premier has created one of the most comprehensive databases of actionable data, clinical best practices and efficiency improvement strategies.Our award-winning and revolutionary technologies enable our members to collaborate more easily and efficiently. Our goal is to improve our members’ quality outcomes, while safely reducing costs. By engaging members and revealing new opportunities, we empower the alliance to improve the performance of healthcare organizations.Named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® 14 years in a row, we are well-equipped to help health systems thrive. Premier. Transforming Healthcare Together.

    premierinc.com
    Webbsida
    1968
    Grundat år
    3,750
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Premier

    Relaterade företag

    • DoorDash
    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser