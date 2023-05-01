Företagskatalog
Lean Staffing Solutions
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Lean Staffing Solutions som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    Webbsida
    2008
    Grundat år
    3,001
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Lean Staffing Solutions

    Relaterade företag

    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser