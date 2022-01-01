Företagskatalog
Emerson Löner

Emersons löner varierar från $3,633 i total ersättning per år för en Personalavdelning i den lägre delen till $180,000 för en Chef för mjukvaruutveckling i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Emerson. Senast uppdaterad: 11/17/2025

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $105K

Full-Stack Mjukvaruingenjör

Produktchef
Median $130K
Hårdvaruingenjör
Median $95K

Maskiningenjör
Median $107K
Chef för mjukvaruutveckling
Median $180K
Försäljning
Median $83K
Revisor
$58.3K
Affärsanalytiker
$5.1K
Affärsutveckling
$112K
Regleringsingenjör
$113K
Kundservice
$17.9K
Chef för datavetenskap
$47.9K
Datavetare
$8.3K
Elektroingenjör
$132K
Finansanalytiker
$34.6K
Personalavdelning
$3.6K
IT-teknolog
$20.1K
Marknadsföring
$125K
Programchef
$171K
Projektledare
$113K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$30.9K
Lösningsarkitekt
$104K
Teknisk programchef
$160K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Emerson är Chef för mjukvaruutveckling med en årlig total ersättning på $180,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Emerson är $104,475.

Andra resurser