Berkadia
Berkadia Löner

Berkadias löner varierar från $9,652 i total ersättning per år för en Finansanalytiker i den lägre delen till $201,000 för en Datavetare i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Berkadia. Senast uppdaterad: 8/26/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $120K
Finansanalytiker
Median $9.7K
Datavetare
$201K

Produktdesigner
$117K
Produktchef
$44.5K
Vanliga frågor

Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Berkadia составляет $116,580.

