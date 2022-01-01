Företagskatalog
Benefitfocus
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag

Benefitfocus Löner

Benefitfocuss löneintervall sträcker sig från $47,760 i total kompensation per år för en IT-teknolog på den nedre änden till $135,675 för en Teknisk programchef på den övre änden. Levels.fyi samlar in anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Benefitfocus. Senast uppdaterad: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få betalt, inte utnyttjad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet $30K+ (ibland $300K+) ökningar.Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av de verkliga experterna - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Mjukvaruutvecklare
Median $87K
IT-teknolog
$47.8K
Projektledare
$83.3K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Teknisk programchef
$136K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


FAQ

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Benefitfocus est Teknisk programchef at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $135,675. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Benefitfocus est de $85,150.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Benefitfocus

Relaterade företag

  • Alight Solutions
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser