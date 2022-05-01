VTEX Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate VTEX kreću se od $30,845 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $215,070 za Prodaja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u VTEX. Poslednja izmena: 11/13/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$84.1K
Marketing
$80.2K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$51.6K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$60K
Prodaja
$215K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$212K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$66.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u VTEX je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $215,070. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u VTEX je $66,455.

