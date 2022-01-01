ShipBob Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate ShipBob kreću se od $24,430 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Naučnik Podataka na nižem nivou do $215,321 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ShipBob. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $171K
Poslovni Analitičar
$142K
Naučnik Podataka
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Dizajner Proizvoda
$149K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $115K
Menadžer Projekta
$59.2K
Prodaja
$214K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$193K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$215K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ShipBob je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $215,321. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ShipBob je $149,250.

