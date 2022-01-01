NEXT Trucking Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate NEXT Trucking kreću se od $100,500 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $180,000 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u NEXT Trucking. Poslednja izmena: 9/9/2025

$160K

Продукт Менаџер
Median $180K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$101K
Продукт Дизајнер
$162K

Софтверски Инжењер
$164K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u NEXT Trucking je Продукт Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u NEXT Trucking je $162,938.

Drugi resursi