Relay Payments Plate

Plate Relay Payments kreću se od $88,555 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Менаџер na nižem nivou do $218,900 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Relay Payments. Poslednja izmena: 9/1/2025

$160K

Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$219K
Продукт Менаџер
$88.6K
Продаја
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Relay Payments je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $218,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Relay Payments je $128,640.

