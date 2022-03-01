Direktorijum kompanija
Onex
Onex Plate

Plate Onex kreću se od $12,158 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $170,145 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Onex. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $12.2K
Poslovni Analitičar
$123K
IT Tehnolog
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Marketing
$88.2K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$136K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$110K
Prodaja
$121K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$170K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$21.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Onex je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $170,145. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Onex je $110,223.

