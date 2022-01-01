MessageBird Plate

Plate MessageBird kreću se od $51,900 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi na nižem nivou do $156,777 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u MessageBird. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji MessageBird, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)
