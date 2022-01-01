Paymentus Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Paymentus kreću se od $40,211 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис na nižem nivou do $114,918 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Paymentus. Poslednja izmena: 10/24/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $68.5K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Кастомер Сервис
$40.2K
Маркетинг
$108K

Продукт Менаџер
$115K
Солушн Архитекта
$108K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Paymentus je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $114,918. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Paymentus je $107,856.

Drugi resursi